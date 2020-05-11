Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman answered a knock at her door, only to be shot in the face in Brooklyn.It happened Sunday night on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.The 53-year-old woman apparently knows her attacker.The man fired the weapon and then took off running from the scene.Fortunately, the woman was only grazed by the bullet.She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.So far, there are no arrests.----------