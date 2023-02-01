  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12-year-old boy injured after possibly shooting himself by accident in Brooklyn: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 3:47AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after they say a 12-year-old boy may have accidentally shot himself.

Officers responded to 325 Bristol Street around 9:20 p.m., where they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The child was taken Maimonides Medical Center where's he's expected to survive.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW