12-year-old boy injured after possibly shooting himself by accident in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after they say a 12-year-old boy may have accidentally shot himself.

Officers responded to 325 Bristol Street around 9:20 p.m., where they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The child was taken Maimonides Medical Center where's he's expected to survive.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.