Man shot multiple times near Brooklyn deli dies from injuries

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.Police arrived to find the 33-year-old victim shot multiple times.Video posted on the Citizen app showed him being treated outside a deli.He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.There was no word what led to the shooting.A black Infiniti with New York plates fled on Mother Gaston Boulevard.So far, no arrests have been made.---------