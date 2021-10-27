Man shot multiple times near Brooklyn deli dies from injuries

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot multiple times near NYC deli dies

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.

Police arrived to find the 33-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed him being treated outside a deli.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.



There was no word what led to the shooting.

A black Infiniti with New York plates fled on Mother Gaston Boulevard.

So far, no arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Woman found stabbed to death on front lawn of her Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

When police arrived at the home in Coram, they found the woman with stab wounds on her front lawn.



---------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynbrownsvilledeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshootingbodega
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News