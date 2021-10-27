Man shot multiple times near Brooklyn deli dies from injuries

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.
Police arrived to find the 33-year-old victim shot multiple times.
Video posted on the Citizen app showed him being treated outside a deli.
He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.
There was no word what led to the shooting.
A black Infiniti with New York plates fled on Mother Gaston Boulevard.
So far, no arrests have been made.
