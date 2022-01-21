Car plunges off ramp to Bruckner Expressway into construction site below

It happened just after 10 a.m. Friday in the Unionport section of the Bronx.
Authorities say the 82-year-old driver lost control and landed in a construction site on Zerega Ave.
Responding FDNY personnel performed an auto extrication to free the victim.
He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and reported to be conscious and alert in serious condition.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.
