Suspect shot after burglary in Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A person was shot after police responded to a burglary in progress in the Bronx on Thursday.The incident was reported at 3950 Bronx Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.Both the burglary suspect and a police officer went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .The officer went to be checked out, but was not believed to be injured.The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.