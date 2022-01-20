Suspect shot after burglary in Bronx

The incident was reported at 3950 Bronx Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.
Both the burglary suspect and a police officer went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .
The officer went to be checked out, but was not believed to be injured.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
