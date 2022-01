Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island

EMBED >More News Videos Free COVID tests are now available, delivered by USPS, but doubts persist.

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A police officer and a suspect where shot on Staten Island this morning.The officer was shot in the leg on Rockne Street in New Springville just after 6 a.m.He was conscious and alert and taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with a non life threatening injury.A suspect, who police officials say fired first, was also shot in the leg and is in unknown condition.The shots were fired as police executed a narcotics search warrant at the home this morning.It was the second shooting of a police officer and suspect this week.----------