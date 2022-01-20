Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island

The officer was shot in the leg on Rockne Street in New Springville just after 6 a.m.
He was conscious and alert and taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with a non life threatening injury.
A suspect, who police officials say fired first, was also shot in the leg and is in unknown condition.
The shots were fired as police executed a narcotics search warrant at the home this morning.
It was the second shooting of a police officer and suspect this week.
This breaking story will be updated.
