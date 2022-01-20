Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island

Police officer and suspect shot on Staten Island

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A police officer and a suspect where shot on Staten Island this morning.

The officer was shot in the leg on Rockne Street in New Springville just after 6 a.m.

He was conscious and alert and taken to Staten Island University Hospital North with a non life threatening injury.

A suspect, who police officials say fired first, was also shot in the leg and is in unknown condition.



The shots were fired as police executed a narcotics search warrant at the home this morning.

It was the second shooting of a police officer and suspect this week.

This breaking story will be updated.

