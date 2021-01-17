Sports

Bills advance to first AFC Championship game since 1993 with 17-3 win over Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- The Buffalo Bills have advanced to their first AFC Championship game since 1993 after a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
