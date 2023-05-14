Tributes set to honor 10 victims 1 year after Buffalo supermarket shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul plans to speak at a moment of remembrance event at the Tops Friendly Market where the shooting took place.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Sunday marks one year since the racially-motivated shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Governor Kathy Hochul plans to speak at a moment of remembrance event at the Tops Friendly Market where the shooting took place. It is one of the several events happening Sunday to honor the 10 lives lost.

On May 14, 2022, Payton S. Gendron, who was 18 at the time, allegedly traveled more than three hours from Conklin, New York, according to law enforcement, to carry out the attack in a predominantly Black community.

He was wearing military fatigues, body armor and a tactical helmet when he shot four people in the parking lot of the supermarket around 2:30 p.m. and then allegedly shot nine people inside before surrendering to authorities.

Hochul ordered flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff on this anniversary. A dozen state landmarks will be lit in orange to honor the victims.

