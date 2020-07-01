FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY says no major injuries were reported and everyone is accounted for after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction at the time of the collapse.

The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.

In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.

The FDNY says all workers have been accounted for, but a civilian suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

Video posted to social media shows the immediate aftermath of the collapse:



The FDNY has pulled all members from conducting searches due to the possibility of a secondary collapse.



The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the scene of a 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn.



