Fire burns through 3-story building in Rockaways, Queens

ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) -- A large three-story building went up in flames in the Rockaways in Queens.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at Beach 169th Street and Rockaway Point Boulevard.

Citizen App captured video at the scene of the fire.

It appears to be in an old building on National Park Service property.

So far, there is no report of any injuries.

