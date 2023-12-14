Bull on the loose on train tracks near Newark Penn Station

A loose bull was spotted on the tracks in Newark.

A loose bull was spotted on the tracks in Newark.

A loose bull was spotted on the tracks in Newark.

A loose bull was spotted on the tracks in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were reports of a bull on the loose running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark on Thursday morning.

The first reports came in just after 10:30 a.m. at Newark Penn Station.

Police said by 11 a.m. the bull was off the tracks, but still had not been caught.

NJ Transit said there were delays of up to 45 minutes between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York due to the police activity.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | Fake Walmart Christmas party turns into genuine toy drive

Joe Torres interviewed Drew Delgado, the person who posted the original event on Facebook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.