A fire truck inside a Brooklyn fire station was struck by bullets Monday morning.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire truck inside a Brooklyn fire station was struck by bullets Monday morning.

It happened outside Engine 283 in Brownsville.

A bullet flew into the station and struck the driver's door of a fire engine.

Fortunately, no one was struck.

The union is calling on city leadership to "put an end to the reign of criminal and unlawful activity."

