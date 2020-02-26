Burglar breaks through roof to steal bicycle in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the man who broke in through a building's roof to steal a bicycle.It happened on February 6 at 1:50 p.m. on Saint Mark's Avenue in Crown Heights.The burglar stole the bicycle from a third-floor landing.The NYPD hopes surveillance video and photos will help lead to the burglar's arrest.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------