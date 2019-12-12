Burglar climbs down Manhattan fire escape, smashes window with brick

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who climbed down an Upper East Side fire escape and used a brick to smash his way into an apartment, and authorities are investigating if the incident is part of a larger burglary pattern.The incident in question happened just after 3 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of East 84th Street and First Avenue.Investigators say the man gained access into the building and walked up the rooftop, where he accessed the fire escape, threw a brick through a fifth floor bedroom window, and entered the apartment.Once inside, he stole $2,500 worth of electronic items, $7,000 in jewelry, $5,500 worth of designer clothing, and $350 in cash before climbing down the fire escape to street level and fleeing the scene.Police are warning residents of a burglary pattern in the area that includes at least seven other incidents in the past month, and they are looking into whether Monday's incident is part of that pattern.The individual is described as an adult Hispanic male with a medium build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, maroon colored pants and black boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------