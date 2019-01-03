Burglar wanted for stealing $75K worth of products from SoHo Apple Store

Officials say the suspect, who didn't cover his face, broke through a window at the SoHo Apple Store at approximately 1 a.m. on January 2.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for the brazen burglar caught on surveillance video breaking into an Apple store in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect, who didn't cover his face, broke through a window at the SoHo Apple Store and got away with $75,000 in merchandise.

The incident took place at approximately 1 a.m.

The suspect is described as approximately 35-years-old with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves and a black hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

