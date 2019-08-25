Burglars enter Westchester home by pushing in air conditioner

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Two burglars entered a home in Westchester by pushing in an air conditioner.
The Mount Vernon homeowner is a producer for ABC News, who shared the video.
The thieves were looking around the house when they triggered the alarm and ran off.
A different camera shows the thieves on the lawn outside the house.
The break-in happened on Friday afternoon.
