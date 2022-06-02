Woman followed, burglarized inside Harlem apartment

It happened on May 9 at 7:15 p.m. near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.
Once inside the apartment, the man removed the victim's purse containing approximately $350 and assorted credit/debit cards.
He then took off on foot in an unknown direction.
Fortunately, the woman was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
READ MORE: New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube