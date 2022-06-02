Woman followed, burglarized inside Harlem apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11915411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who followed a 76-year-old woman and then burglarized her in Harlem.It happened on May 9 at 7:15 p.m. near West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard.Once inside the apartment, the man removed the victim's purse containing approximately $350 and assorted credit/debit cards.He then took off on foot in an unknown direction.Fortunately, the woman was not injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------