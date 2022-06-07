1 dead, 1 injured after tree crushes car in New Jersey

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport, in Burlington County.
Dispatchers say the tree fell and crushed the car on the roadway, and helicopter footage from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia showed the vehicle severely damaged.
Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Neighbors who live nearby said they heard the tree fall, and that it was loud.
They also said Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) regularly trims some of these trees on the road, and that they were in the area recently.
The road was blocked to traffic as police investigated on Tuesday morning. It has since reopened.
