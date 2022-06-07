fatal crash

1 dead, 1 injured after tree crushes car in New Jersey

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured after tree crushes car in Burlington County

HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a tree fell onto a car in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport, in Burlington County.

Dispatchers say the tree fell and crushed the car on the roadway, and helicopter footage from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia showed the vehicle severely damaged.


Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Neighbors who live nearby said they heard the tree fall, and that it was loud.

They also said Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) regularly trims some of these trees on the road, and that they were in the area recently.

The road was blocked to traffic as police investigated on Tuesday morning. It has since reopened.

ALSO READ | 104-year-old Connecticut woman's wish comes true after getting to meet penguin
EMBED More News Videos

104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouth jerseyburlington countyfatal crashtree fall
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family, friends mourn livery driver killed in Bronx hit-and-run
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
Man charged with DWI in fatal crash on Long Island
Family demands answers after man killed in Paterson hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
5 hurt, fire truck hits building in 3-vehicle crash in NJ
Woman grabbed, thrown onto NYC subway tracks
NYC bus driver stabbed in stomach, slashed in eye by passenger
World's biggest 4-day work week pilot begins
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Large water main break causes flooding in Queens
Video: Man shot during robbery of $8,000 chain in NYC
Show More
Off-duty firefighter rescues 3-year-old girl from NYC fire
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Alleged gun trafficker accused of hauling firearms from NC to NYC
Study on immunotherapy eradicated rectal cancer for all patients
Gas prices in New Jersey hit all-time high of over $5 per gallon
More TOP STORIES News