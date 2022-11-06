NJ bus driver accused of DUI, faces 42 counts of child endangerment

A New Jersey bus driver is accused of driving under the influence and faces 42 charges of child endangerment.

A New Jersey bus driver accused of a DUI crash has been charged.

Police say Juan Gonzalez was driving a bus filled with Paterson students through Woodlawn Park Friday, when he hit a parked car.

The 51-year-old is accused of then leaving the scene. Officers say they concluded he was under the influence when they tracked him down.

Gonzalez faces 42 counts of child endangerment, each one carrying up to 10 years in prison.

