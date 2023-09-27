Two MTA buses struck by bullets in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two MTA buses were struck by bullets in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Gunfire erupted around just before 2:40 p.m. in front of the Grant Houses, a NYCHA complex in Harlem, as the bus drove down Amsterdam Avenue.

One bus operator said he heard the shots, and his bus was struck in its back grill.

A second bus operator also recalled hearing the shots before a bullet sailed through the top of a side window.

No riders were injured on the either bus, and none are believed to be targets of the gunfire.

A gunman, described as wearing all black, is said to have fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

