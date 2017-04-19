sexual misconduct

Celebrity chef Mario Batali gives up stake in all his restaurants after sexual assault allegations

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali officially separated himself from his restaurant empire Wednesday.

Batali transferred his interests in 16 restaurants to his business partners in the Bastianich family after he was forced out of the business in the wake of sexual assault and harassment claims last year.

In January, the NYPD closed their investigations into sexual assault allegations without pressing charges.

Batali still remains part-owner of Eataly, a marketplace and restaurant chain which has two locations in New York City, but is in the process of selling his shares in that business.

