Memorial Sloan Kettering fundraising software impacted by data breach

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Sloan Kettering is notifying donors after a data breach of the software it uses for fundraising.The cancer center says the incident does not involve credit card, bank account, or social security information.Memorial Sloan Kettering says vendor Blackbaud that provides its fundraising software discovered the data breach in May.Some donor information was copied including names, addresses, and phone numbers.Kenneth Manotti, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, said in a statement in part:"MSK has engaged an incident response firm, ID Experts, to assist with any questions you may have about this incident. For further information, please call ID Experts at 1-833-755-1025."We sincerely regret any concern this incident may cause for any member of our donor community. We take information security very seriously and will continue to take all appropriate action with respect to this incident. We appreciate your partnership, understanding and support."