Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes in Manhattan

The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store is shutting down for good now that the holidays are over. (Zack Seckler)

It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store, as Lord and Taylor officially closed its doors for the last time Wednesday.

The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store shuttered for good, now that the holidays are over.

The final day ended a blowout sale that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99.

This season's iconic window displays were dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.

Lord and Taylor sold the 11-story building to We Work in 2017 for more than $850 million.

The company said it closed the flagship location to shift its focus toward online sales.

Forty-five other smaller Lord and Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord and Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.

The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson's Bay Co.

