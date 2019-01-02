NEW YORK (WABC) --It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store, as Lord and Taylor officially closed its doors for the last time Wednesday.
The 104-year-old Fifth Avenue store shuttered for good, now that the holidays are over.
The final day ended a blowout sale that left whole floors empty. By the end, clothes that once sold for as much as $100 were going for $5.99.
This season's iconic window displays were dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.
Lord and Taylor sold the 11-story building to We Work in 2017 for more than $850 million.
The company said it closed the flagship location to shift its focus toward online sales.
Forty-five other smaller Lord and Taylor stores remain open, mostly on the East Coast. In addition, Lord and Taylor-branded merchandise is being sold online through the Walmart website.
The brand is owned by Canadian corporate giant Hudson's Bay Co.
