Godiva Chocolates to close all 128 North American stores due to coronavirus pandemic

Godiva has announced that it plans to close all 128 stores.
They are yet another retailer that has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, chocolate lovers can still order Godiva products online.
Godiva's stores will remain open for chocolate lovers in Europe, the Middle East And China.
ALSO READ: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question