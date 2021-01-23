Godiva Chocolates to close all 128 North American stores due to coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9935487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon reports on the death of the legendary broadcaster Larry King.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a bittersweet goodbye to one of North America's chocolatiers.Godiva has announced that it plans to close all 128 stores.They are yet another retailer that has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.However, chocolate lovers can still order Godiva products online.Godiva's stores will remain open for chocolate lovers in Europe, the Middle East And China.