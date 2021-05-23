Business

Google planning to open first physical store this summer

NEW YORK -- Google is venturing into new territory.

While some brick-and-mortar stores are shutting their doors due to being unable to compete with online shopping, Google is planning to open a physical store.

The company announced plans to open the first "Google Store" this summer in New York.

It will employ experts to help customers with installations, tech issues or broken screens.

The store will also sell Google products - like Pixel phones, Pixel books, Fitbit devices and Nest products.

The company calls the move "an important next step in our hardware journey."
