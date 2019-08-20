Protesters rally in front of Juul's New York City offices, call for vaping restrictions

NEW YORK -- A rally is being held in front of Juul's New York City office Tuesday as protesters condemned what they call a multi-billion-dollar campaign to hook kids on flavored tobacco products.They are demanding that the City Council restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.In July, New York City students testified at a congressional hearing that Juul representatives went into their classrooms and told them their products were "totally safe" despite containing nicotine.According to the CDC's National Youth Tobacco Survey, during the one-year period between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use among high school students increased by 78 percent.Over 3 million high school students are said to have used e-cigarettes in 2018, and more than 80 percent of kids who have used tobacco started with a flavored product.The proposed City Council bills will crack down on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes.In California, a new lawsuit was filed Monday against Juul Labs on behalf of a 19-year-old man who says he became addicted to nicotine and suffered worsening asthma symptoms after he started using Juul devices when he was 16.The suit claims Juul and Philip Morris, which recently took a stake in the company, violated the Racketeer Act by illegally marketing the devices to minors.Juul did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.Vaping has also become popular with older smokers hoping it is more benign than cigarettes and will help them quit, while young people hope the lack of exhaled smoke will make it harder to get caught.On Friday, the state health departments in New York and New Jersey issued alerts for people who vape, citing severe lung illnesses reported in both states.----------