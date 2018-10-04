BUSINESS

Store closing sale begins at flagship Lord and Taylor in Manhattan

Lord and Taylor is launching its store closing sale Thursday at its flagship location on 5th Avenue. (Zack Seckler)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the end of an era for a historic Manhattan department store, and that means shoppers can score some major deals.

Lord and Taylor launched its store closing sale Thursday at the flagship location on Fifth Avenue.

The 104-year-old store is shutting down for good after the holidays, but it's starting to say goodbye now.

There are even plans to scale back the iconic holiday decor from six window displays to just two.

The window displays will be dedicated to thanking New Yorkers for decades of loyal business.

