Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy

Chances are you've had a James Salt Water Taffy as you soak up the sun down the shore.But the company that makes them is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, for the first time in its 138 year history.James Candy Company says this summer's rainy weather was the final factor in making the call after more than a decade of declining Boardwalk sales.Still, the company will continue to operate its James' Candy, Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy, and Bayard's Chocolate stores, as well as its online mail order business, as it tries to find a way out of hard times.----------