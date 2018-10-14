UBER

VIDEO: Uber driver tackled during protest outside company headquarters

EMBED

Uber driver Thom Hoffman was trying to deliver a petition at the company's headquarters. (Working Partnerships USA)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Video showed a protest by Uber drivers turned violent when one of them attempted to deliver a petition at the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday.

Working Partnerships USA provided video of the protester, Thom Hoffman, trying to enter the building and then being tackled after security tried to block him.



The protest stemmed from what the organization Gig Workers Rising calls the unfair firings of Uber drivers from customers complaints.

"Gig Workers Rising is supporting drivers who are fighting against Uber's unfair deactivation policies," said Hoffman, the Uber driver with Gig Workers Rising. "Uber drivers don't have a voice on the job, and live under constant fear, fear of deactivation."

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said decisions to block access to their app are made in accordance with community guidelines, and to maintain the safety of riders and drivers.

Related Topics:
businessuberrideshareprotestrallyman attackedeconomytechnologySan Francisco
