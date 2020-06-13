West Point NJ cadet killed in crash last June honored at graduation

By Eyewitness News
WEST POINT, New York (WABC) -- The West Point cadet killed after a truck overturned on a dirt road during a a training exercise last June was honored in a touching tribute during the military school's graduation Saturday.

A portrait of Christopher "C.J." Morgan, who was set to graduate this year, was placed on a seat while speakers, including President Donald Trump, expressed their gratitude for the former New Jersey star high school wrestler.

"Today we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the supreme sacrifice," President Trump said. "CJ was something special."

The President also told Morgan's father Christopher, a secret service agent, that his son is "looking down at us right now."

"We will carry CJ's blessed memory in our hearts forever," Trump said.

Morgan was in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) with other cadets when it overturned on Route 293, which connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site. A soldier faces charges in connection with the crash that killed Morgan and injured 21 others.

The 22-year-old is from a family of West Point graduates and was part of a family well known in his West Orange community.

In February, Morgan was honored by his West Point teammates with a wrestling match at his former high school in New Jersey.
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest details on West Point honoring a fellow cadet killed in a rollover crash.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west pointwest orangenew yorknew jerseygraduationmilitaryarmytruck crashpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo gives local governments 9 months to 'birth' police reform
VIDEO: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID rates dropping despite reopening
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
Show More
Woman hit by deer during 'Black Lives Matter' protest in NJ
LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B officially opens in NYC
1 dead, several shot at house party on Long Island
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
Atlanta police shoot, kill suspect after struggle
More TOP STORIES News