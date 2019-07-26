Livery cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A livery cab driver was shot in the head and his body was apparently dumped onto a Brooklyn street, police said.

The victim, 29-year-old Noman Saleemi of Valley Stream, was found around 3:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Williams Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in East New York.

He was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head and was likely dumped on the street, police said.

His car was not recovered at the scene.

It is unclear if his occupation had anything to do with his killing. The investigation is in the preliminary stages

Fernando Mateo, a spokesperson for the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, released a statement in the wake of Saleemi's murder.

"After Noman was shot in the head his body was dumped in the street like an animal, his car was stolen, what kind of person would commit such a crime. This city is very unsafe and the mayor must step it up and stop releasing criminals from our jails", the statement read in part.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

