Cab driver wanted for stabbing passenger who didn't pay fare

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say they are searching for a cab driver wanted for stabbing a passenger in the Bronx.According to police, the incident occurred Sunday, October 13 around 5 p.m. when the driver stabbed a 21-year-old man in the torso after he refused to pay the fare.Security camera footage captured the violent encounter that took place in the entryway of a building in Fordham Heights located at 2333 Webster Avenue.In the video, two men can be seen struggling, with the cab driver taking several swipes at the other man with a sharp object.The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in stable condition with a stab wound to his chest.The cab driver fled the scene heading southbound on Webster Avenue in a white, four-door Toyota sedan.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------