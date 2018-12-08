CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting for them

A family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their property. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, California --
A California family returned home after being forced to evacuate from the Camp Fire's flames to find their dog watching over their property.

The owners couldn't find their dog Madison as they evacuated last month.

Turns out, the dog survived and waited weeks for them to return.


"He had stayed to protect what was left of his home, and NEVER gave up on his people!" said Shayla Sullivan, the rescuer who found Madison.

