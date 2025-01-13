LA's Eaton Fire is one of the deadliest in California history

With wind-driven flames, the Eaton Fire exploded the night of Jan. 7 in Altadena, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County. In less than one week, it has become one of the deadliest fires in California history.
Topping the list of deadliest fires in state history is Northern California's Camp Fire, which reached historic levels after the blaze devastated Butte County in November 2018.
The fire killed 85 people, the most in a single blaze in state history, and at one point left nearly 500 people unaccounted for.
The next deadliest California wildfire, which killed 29 people, was the Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles County more than 90 years ago.
Here are the deadliest wildfires in California history, according to statistics compiled by CalFire as of August 2019.
1. CAMP FIRE - Butte County
Date: November 2018
Cause: Power lines
Deaths: 85
Structures destroyed: 18,804
Acres burned: 153,336
2. GRIFFITH PARK - Los Angeles County
Date: October 1933
Cause: Unknown
Deaths: 29
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 47
3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County)
Date: October 1991
Cause: Rekindle
Deaths: 25
Structures destroyed: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
4. TUBBS - Napa and Sonoma counties
Date: October 2017
Cause: Electrical
Deaths: 22
Structures destroyed: 5,643
Acres burned: 36,807
5. EATON FIRE - Los Angeles County
Date: January 2025
Cause: Under investigation
Deaths: 16
Structures destroyed: 7,000+
Acres burned: 14,117
6. NORTH COMPLEX - Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties
Date: August 2020
Cause: Lightning
Deaths: 15
Structures destroyed: 5,643
Acres burned: 36,807
7. CEDAR FIRE - San Diego County
Date - October 2003
Cause - Human related
Deaths: 15
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
8. RATTLESNAKE - Glenn County
Date: July 1953
Deaths: 15
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 1,340
9. LOOP - Los Angeles County
Date: November 1966
Cause: Unknown
Deaths: 12
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 2,028
10. HAUSER CREEK - San Diego County
Date: October 1943
Cause: Human related
Deaths: 11
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 13,145
11. INAJA - San Diego County
Date: November 1956
Deaths: 11
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 43,904
12. IRON ALPS COMPLEX - Trinity County
Date: August 2008
Deaths: 10
Structures destroyed: 10
Acres burned: 105,855
13. REDWOOD VALLEY - Mendocino County
Date: October 2017
Deaths: 9
Structures destroyed: 544
Acres burned: 35,523
14. HARRIS - San Diego County
Date: October 2007
Deaths: 8
Structures destroyed: 548
Acres burned: 90,440
15. CANYON - Los Angeles County
Date: August 1968
Deaths: 8
Structures destroyed: 0
Acres burned: 22,197
