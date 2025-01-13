LA's Eaton Fire is one of the deadliest in California history

New red flag warnings are in effect in parts of LA as firefighters still try to get multiple wildfires under control

With wind-driven flames, the Eaton Fire exploded the night of Jan. 7 in Altadena, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County. In less than one week, it has become one of the deadliest fires in California history.

Topping the list of deadliest fires in state history is Northern California's Camp Fire, which reached historic levels after the blaze devastated Butte County in November 2018.

The fire killed 85 people, the most in a single blaze in state history, and at one point left nearly 500 people unaccounted for.

The next deadliest California wildfire, which killed 29 people, was the Griffith Park Fire in Los Angeles County more than 90 years ago.

Here are the deadliest wildfires in California history, according to statistics compiled by CalFire as of August 2019.

1. CAMP FIRE - Butte County

Date: November 2018

Cause: Power lines

Deaths: 85

Structures destroyed: 18,804

Acres burned: 153,336

2. GRIFFITH PARK - Los Angeles County

Date: October 1933

Cause: Unknown

Deaths: 29

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 47

3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County)

Date: October 1991

Cause: Rekindle

Deaths: 25

Structures destroyed: 2,900

Acres burned: 1,600

4. TUBBS - Napa and Sonoma counties

Date: October 2017

Cause: Electrical

Deaths: 22

Structures destroyed: 5,643

Acres burned: 36,807

5. EATON FIRE - Los Angeles County

Date: January 2025

Cause: Under investigation

Deaths: 16

Structures destroyed: 7,000+

Acres burned: 14,117

6. NORTH COMPLEX - Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties

Date: August 2020

Cause: Lightning

Deaths: 15

Structures destroyed: 5,643

Acres burned: 36,807

7. CEDAR FIRE - San Diego County

Date - October 2003

Cause - Human related

Deaths: 15

Structures destroyed: 2,820

Acres burned: 273,246

8. RATTLESNAKE - Glenn County

Date: July 1953

Deaths: 15

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 1,340

9. LOOP - Los Angeles County

Date: November 1966

Cause: Unknown

Deaths: 12

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 2,028

10. HAUSER CREEK - San Diego County

Date: October 1943

Cause: Human related

Deaths: 11

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 13,145

11. INAJA - San Diego County

Date: November 1956

Deaths: 11

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 43,904

12. IRON ALPS COMPLEX - Trinity County

Date: August 2008

Deaths: 10

Structures destroyed: 10

Acres burned: 105,855

13. REDWOOD VALLEY - Mendocino County

Date: October 2017

Deaths: 9

Structures destroyed: 544

Acres burned: 35,523

14. HARRIS - San Diego County

Date: October 2007

Deaths: 8

Structures destroyed: 548

Acres burned: 90,440

15. CANYON - Los Angeles County

Date: August 1968

Deaths: 8

Structures destroyed: 0

Acres burned: 22,197

