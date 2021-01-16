Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.
Some are cubs, others full grown.
One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.
The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.
For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
