Cannabis candy found in New Jersey child's trick-or-treat bag, police say

Police say the child had been trick-or-treating in the Ocean Acres area of Stafford Township.
Anyone who finds unusual or tampered candy in Halloween bags is asked to call the police.
Just last week, the FDA issued a warning to parents.
Kids are getting into candies and snacks packaged to look like candy, but officials say the treats can cause a high similar to marijuana.
They're made with a compound called Delta-8 THC, which can be found in the cannabis plant.
The FDA says it can cause reactions ranging from vomiting to hallucinations.
No Delta-8 products are FDA approved.
The FDA says it's working with federal and state partners to try to address concerns related to Delta-8.
