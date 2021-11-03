Cannabis candy found in New Jersey child's trick-or-treat bag, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11172743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old Philadelphia boy speaks to 'Good Morning America' about the attack at a Mexico resort.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- There's a reminder for parents to check their child's trick-or-treat candy after cannabis candy was found in a child's Halloween bag in New Jersey.Police say the child had been trick-or-treating in the Ocean Acres area of Stafford Township.Anyone who finds unusual or tampered candy in Halloween bags is asked to call the police.Just last week, the FDA issued a warning to parents.Kids are getting into candies and snacks packaged to look like candy, but officials say the treats can cause a high similar to marijuana.They're made with a compound called Delta-8 THC, which can be found in the cannabis plant.The FDA says it can cause reactions ranging from vomiting to hallucinations.No Delta-8 products are FDA approved.The FDA says it's working with federal and state partners to try to address concerns related to Delta-8.----------