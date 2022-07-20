Cannabis courses coming soon to 4 SUNY, CUNY community colleges in New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12060369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Students at four SUNY and CUNY community colleges will soon be able to take courses on cannabis.Governor Hochul says Borough of Manhattan Community College, Schenectady County Community College, Niagara County Community College, and Orange County Community College have been chosen to be part of the program.They will receive a total of $5 million to create and enhance short-term credentials programs or courses.It's an effort to provide pathways to employment in the cannabis industry.Campuses will also have to partner with local employers in the industry to receive their input on curriculum development.----------