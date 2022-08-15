Capri Sun recall: Kraft Heinz recalls juice pouches that may contain cleaning solution

CHICAGO -- Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of cases of Capri Sun juice pouches because they may contain a cleaning solution.

Diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced" into a production line at one of their factories, Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz said the issue was discovered after several customers complained about the taste of the affected product.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products were affected, Kraft Heinz said. The "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023.

Customers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.