Car crashes into Midwood building causing collapse

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An out-of-control car crashed into a building in Midwood, Brooklyn, collapsing it into a heap of rubble.The driver slammed into the building on Avenue P just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.The vehicle crashed all the way into a vacant business, undermining the stability of the two-story corner building.The 20-year-old driver, from Brooklyn, got out of the rental car and police say he tried to run away on foot, but was quickly captured.He was taken to the Lutheran Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.He is being held on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of the accident.Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.Five residents who lived in the building's second floor were not home at the time of the collapse.Both their building, 496 Avenue P, and the adjacent 494 Avenue P were evacuated. The occupants from 492 Avenue P were allowed to re-enter.Avenue P was closed from East 4th Street to Ocean Parkway and East 5th Street was closed from Avenue P to Quentin Road.----------