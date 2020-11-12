Community & Events

Hero lifeguard saves driver's life as car sinks in Newark Bay

By
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A good Samaritan jumped into action when he saw a car sinking in the Newark Bay with the driver trapped inside.

The lifeguard and swim instructor saw the SUV quickly sinking just yards from the shore.

"The car is way out in the water, with the man out the window. He is yelling something and the car is going down," said Bayonne resident Helena Bilodeau.

As the crowd grew and commotion got louder, it caught the ear of Anthony Capuano.

"I saw people running and we did the same," Capuano said.

And it just so happens he is a swim instructor. Even a prosthetic leg from an accident more than a decade ago didn't stop him from jumping into action.

ALSO READ | Friends, family seek answers after teen disappears while fishing on Long Island

And while the bay wasn't a clear swimming pool, that didn't stop the 29-year-old from jumping in the water on Tuesday afternoon.

"I hopped over the fence and when I got onto the rocks I took off my leg and I crab walked over the rocks," Capuano said.

He beelined toward the victim and helped to keep him calm.

"He was like 'I can't swim, I can't swim.' I said 'It's OK, I'm a lifeguard,'" Capuano said.

His response was humbling, but his actions got big props from Mayor Jimmy Davis on Wednesday.

"Anthony's instincts and professionalism just took over, he jumped in, didn't think about his own safety," Davis said.

The man in the car is recovering and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | 92-year-old woman with dementia performs 'Moonlight Sonata' on piano
EMBED More News Videos

A 92-year-old woman with dementia gave an incredible performance of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata on the piano.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbayonnehudson countywater rescuerescuegood samaritanlifeguarddriver
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aches, pain, fatigue: NY sen. describes symptoms during COVID vaccine trial
Cuomo announces new restrictions for NY bars, restaurants, gyms
13-year-old girl shot in NYC when gunman fires into group
New mural honoring RBG going up in NYC
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Video surfaces of off-campus party near UConn
Friends, family seek answers after teen disappears while fishing
Show More
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
TikTok star dad uses platform to help stop bullying
'Vettes for vets': Non-profit gives classic cars to American war heroes
92-year-old woman with dementia performs 'Moonlight Sonata'
Yonkers residents fight UPS warehouse expansion plan
More TOP STORIES News