Society

New Yorkers encouraged to leave cars at home to celebrate Car Free Earth Day

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day

New Yorkers were encouraged to leave their cars at home and to walk or bike the city's streets instead Saturday as part of Car Free Earth Day.

The annual event is meant to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics.

It's scheduled to take place from 11 am to 5 pm throughout the five boroughs, connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the city's bike network.

New York City's Open Streets program transforms streets into public space open to all to enjoy car-free activities.

Citi Bike will be offering free day passes! Use the code CARFREE22 in the Citi Bike app to receive unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike for 24 hours.

NYC DOT events:
  • Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

  • Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

  • Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

  • Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street


  • Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

  • Manhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman Marina

  • Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

  • Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

  • Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard


    • Enjoy Car Free Earth Day with public space partners:
  • Bronx, Fordham Plaza

  • Bronx, Jennings Street, Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Place


  • Brooklyn, Albee Square and Albee Square West

  • Brooklyn, Hillel Plaza

  • Brooklyn, Reed Street, Conover Street to Van Brunt Street

  • Brooklyn, Vanderbilt Avenue, Atlantic Avenue to Park Place

  • Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, West 117th Street to West 118th Street

  • Queens, Reads Lane, Caffey Avenue to Meehan Avenue

  • Queens, Woodside Avenue, 76th Street to 79th Street


    • ----------
    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered
    * More New York City news
    * Send us a news tip
    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
    * Follow us on YouTube
    Submit a News Tip
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societynew york cityearth daycarsbikesciti bikepedestrians
    Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion
    Handyman appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom
    Subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
    Police cruiser crashes, overturns in Staten Island backyard
    3 injured after fire breaks out inside Brooklyn home
    Earth Day: New mural unveiled as part of 'Nat Geo Planet Possible'
    Dozens of DOE workers on unpaid leave for alleged fake vaccine cards
    Show More
    Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
    Yonkers credits community policing for crime reduction
    NY man shoots teen through door during 'ring and run' prank: Police
    108-year-old woman celebrates milestone birthday
    Fashion brand for girls making going green easy for customers
    More TOP STORIES News