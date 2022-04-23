New Yorkers encouraged to leave cars at home to celebrate Car Free Earth Day

New Yorkers were encouraged to leave their cars at home and to walk or bike the city's streets instead Saturday as part of Car Free Earth Day.
The annual event is meant to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics.
It's scheduled to take place from 11 am to 5 pm throughout the five boroughs, connecting over 100 Open Streets, 22 plazas, and accessing 1,000+ miles of the city's bike network.
New York City's Open Streets program transforms streets into public space open to all to enjoy car-free activities.
Citi Bike will be offering free day passes! Use the code CARFREE22 in the Citi Bike app to receive unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike for 24 hours.NYC DOT events:Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th StreetBronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge AvenueBrooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey StreetManhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th StreetManhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd StreetManhattan, Dyckman Street, Quisqueya Plaza to Dyckman MarinaManhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th StreetQueens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th StreetStaten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory BoulevardEnjoy Car Free Earth Day with public space partners:Bronx, Fordham PlazaBronx, Jennings Street, Prospect Avenue to Chisolm PlaceBrooklyn, Albee Square and Albee Square WestBrooklyn, Hillel PlazaBrooklyn, Reed Street, Conover Street to Van Brunt StreetBrooklyn, Vanderbilt Avenue, Atlantic Avenue to Park PlaceManhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, West 117th Street to West 118th StreetQueens, Reads Lane, Caffey Avenue to Meehan AvenueQueens, Woodside Avenue, 76th Street to 79th Street
