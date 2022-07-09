RV crashes into building on Long Island, several businesses damaged

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12035373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An RV crashed into a building on Long Island early Saturday, damaging several businesses.The crash happened around 1 a.m. in Melville after the driver of the camper apparently lost control of the vehicle.There were people in the building at the time who were frightened by the loud crash, though they were unharmed."It was pretty loud and just the rubbing of the vehicle and everything else and just pitch black," one eyewitness said.The driver of the R-V and a passenger were taken to the hospital to be checked out.It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.Video showed the building's facade crumble to the ground as the RV was being removed.----------