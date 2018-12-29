Car nearly falls off Brooklyn Bridge during crash

(Citizen App)

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It was a close call for a car that almost fell off of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

A car crashed into the ramp around 3:30 p.m. on the Manhattan side, the FDNY reports. The front right wheel of the car could be seen hanging off of the bridge.

One person was transported to Bellevue Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

