Nassau County, Newark team up to stop organized car theft rings

EMBED <>More Videos

Newark Police seeing disturbing uptick in stolen cars across city

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island and in New Jersey are collaborating in an effort to stop organized car theft rings.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced their plan to track down and arrest those responsible for recent car thefts in Nassau County tied to gangs in Newark.

Officials say 75% of cars stolen in the county are ending up in Newark, and that the vehicles don't end up in chop shops but instead are being used in other crimes.

"Our intelligence has shown that many of these criminals are coming in from Newark, New Jersey, and they have a car theft ring that is plaguing the whole metropolitan area," Blakeman said. "With the assistance of the Newark Police Department and the United States Marshals Office, our Nassau County Police Department is actively investigating crimes in Newark, New Jersey, as well as sending information to the public there to give us those who may have committed the crimes here in Nassau County and other areas in the tri-state region."

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reported on Newark police seeing a disturbing uptick in stolen cars, many coming from Nassau County. (Video from that report is featured in the player above)

Since then, officials have launched an education program reminding residents to lock their cars and take their key fobs with them. They are now taking that campaign to Newark.

"We went to the streets of Newark (Wednesday) with the police department," Ryder said. "We went around to the business district. We went around to food carts. We asked them to hang (the flyer) up. We handed it out to people on the streets...the anonymous tips that come in to us receive up to $5,000 that we will give to you if it leads to the arrest and conviction."

Authorities believe there are multiple car theft rings operating in the areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-244-TIPS.

ALSO READ | American Airlines changes family's flight to another country, asks them to pay $30K, passenger says
EMBED More News Videos

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countymineolanewarkessex countycar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
State of emergency in NY county after storms down trees, power lines
Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on NYC bridge
21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run
Bronx father dying of rare disease denied life-saving surgery 3 times
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Show More
Mayor unveils future of NYC Ferry after audit uncovers huge losses
Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents
AccuWeather: Stray thunderstorm, shower
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
More TOP STORIES News