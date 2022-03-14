Religion & Spirituality

Cardinal Dolan's mother dies at age 93

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mother of Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, has died.

Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan, 93, had reportedly spent the last few years in an assisted living center in Missouri.

Cardinal Dolan spoke about his loss during Sunday mass.



Cardinal Dolan also wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying he was at peace.



