Cardinal Dolan's mother dies at age 93

Hear my homily from this morning’s Mass. I’m at peace because I’m confident my dear mom is at peace. She knew we have our true citizenship in heaven https://t.co/DJge0cmtlD pic.twitter.com/w1PHLeYkxh — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) March 13, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mother of Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, has died.Shirley Jean Radcliffe Dolan, 93, had reportedly spent the last few years in an assisted living center in Missouri.Cardinal Dolan spoke about his loss during Sunday mass.Cardinal Dolan also wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon, saying he was at peace.----------