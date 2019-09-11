Colleagues gather to honor Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was quite a gathering at Channel 7 Tuesday night as a special celebration was held to thank our friend and colleague Diana Williams for her decades of work as a journalist, both in the field and on the anchor desk.
Diana is retiring on Thursday after the 5:00 news following 29 years here at WABC-TV.
Colleagues current and past, and from other stations in New York City, all came together to honor Diana and her family.
Be sure to join us Wednesday and Thursday as we continue to celebrate Diana's career and thank her for her service to the viewers of Eyewitness News for so many years.
Diana, an award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991.
Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina - a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More