Careers

Domino's Pizza hiring 20,000 new employees across the country

Looking for a job? A Domino's Pizza near you may be hiring!

Domino's announced Tuesday that corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill 20,000 positions nationwide.

Available positions include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers.

Supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members and CDL drivers.

RELATED: CA couple forced to cancel wedding amid pandemic has registry paid for by Domino's Pizza
EMBED More News Videos

A Northridge couple that was forced to cancel their wedding received an unexpected surprise when Domino's Pizza paid for their entire registry.



"We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support. "Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you're looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply."

Domino's contributed the need for more employees to new stores being built and how busy existing stores are amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and to apply online, visit jobs.dominos.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjob fairu.s. & worldpizzarestaurantcareersworkplacejobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Updates: NYC implements quarantine forms for travelers
Plane hits CT home; Pilot, passenger, homeowner not seriously hurt
Tri-State travel advisory: NY, NJ, CT add 2 states to Travel Quarantine List
Woman critical after crash on Marine Parkway Bridge
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
NYC gyms face hurdles despite Cuomo's reopen announcement
Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump
Show More
Cuomo writing book on COVID-19 response
Postal Service funding crisis sparks NYC protest rally
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
AccuWeather: Pleasant and warm
GoFundMe started for pizza worker shot at Grand Central
More TOP STORIES News