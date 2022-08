Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County

There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot at 749 Scotland Road in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, New Jersey -- A carport collapsed overnight in a New Jersey parking lot.

There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot at 749 Scotland Road in Orange County.

Officials say there are no injuries to report as they investigate what exactly led to the collapse.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip