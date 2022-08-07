Man stabbed in back at subway stop outside Yankee Stadium

Police say the attack happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the 161st Street Subway station.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back at the subway stop outside Yankee Stadium.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown.

