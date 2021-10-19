Video: Wild shooting hits several cars on Bronx street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11140305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's parents say they thought their daughter was safe with Brian Laundrie

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a Bronx street.It happened Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview section.The man was caught on camera shooting wildly as a man ran away from the gunfire.Bullets hit two parked cars and went through the window of a car that was driving past.Fortunately, no one was injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------